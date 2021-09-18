BOYS' TENNIS: Braves go 1-1 against 'Dogs, Devils

The Borden boys' tennis team won its fourth straight Southern Athletic Conference title Thursday. Photo from Twitter

One day after clinching its fourth consecutive Southern Athletic Conference title, the Borden boys' tennis team went 1-1 on the first day of the Jeff Invite on Friday at New Albany.

The Braves beat New Albany 4-1 in their first match, before falling 3-2 to the Red Devils.

Kaden Holmes led Borden with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over JT Zimmerman at No. 2 singles while Judd Missi downed Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3.

In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash outlasted Noah Johnson and Gavin Hamilton 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner edged Carson Chandler and Ben Siegel 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2

The Bulldogs' lone win came at No. 1 singles, where John Fulmer topped Mason Carter 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In Jeff's victory over the Braves (9-4), Jaden Wells defeated Carter 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while JJ Boyles beat Kaden Holmes 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. In doubles, Alex Kelley and Max Fisher downed Agnew and Nash 6-0, 6-1.

Borden picked up wins from Missi, who defeated Ryan Crawford 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, while Connor Holmes and Wagoner beat Eli Cochrum and Hayden Boseker 6-4, 6-2.

All three teams will be back in action in the tournament Saturday.

.

JEFF INVITE

Friday at New Albany

BORDEN 4, NEW ALBANY 1

Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. Mason Carter 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Kaden Holmes (B) d. JT Zimmerman 6-4, 6-2; Judd Missi d. Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Noah Johnson-Gavin Hamilton 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Carson Chandler/Ben Siegel 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BORDEN 2

Singles: Jaden Wells (J) d. Carter 6-2, 6-1; JJ Boyles (J) d. K. Holmes 6-2, 6-2; Missi (B) d. Ryan Crawford 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles: Alex Kelley-Max Fisher (J) d. Agnew-Nash 6-0, 6-1; C. Holmes-Wagoner d. Eli Cochrum-Hayden Boseker 6-4, 6-2.