BOYS' TENNIS: Braves go 1-1 against 'Dogs, Devils
One day after clinching its fourth consecutive Southern Athletic Conference title, the Borden boys' tennis team went 1-1 on the first day of the Jeff Invite on Friday at New Albany.
The Braves beat New Albany 4-1 in their first match, before falling 3-2 to the Red Devils.
Kaden Holmes led Borden with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over JT Zimmerman at No. 2 singles while Judd Missi downed Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash outlasted Noah Johnson and Gavin Hamilton 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner edged Carson Chandler and Ben Siegel 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2
The Bulldogs' lone win came at No. 1 singles, where John Fulmer topped Mason Carter 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
In Jeff's victory over the Braves (9-4), Jaden Wells defeated Carter 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while JJ Boyles beat Kaden Holmes 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. In doubles, Alex Kelley and Max Fisher downed Agnew and Nash 6-0, 6-1.
Borden picked up wins from Missi, who defeated Ryan Crawford 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, while Connor Holmes and Wagoner beat Eli Cochrum and Hayden Boseker 6-4, 6-2.
All three teams will be back in action in the tournament Saturday.
JEFF INVITE
Friday at New Albany
BORDEN 4, NEW ALBANY 1
Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. Mason Carter 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Kaden Holmes (B) d. JT Zimmerman 6-4, 6-2; Judd Missi d. Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Noah Johnson-Gavin Hamilton 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Carson Chandler/Ben Siegel 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Jaden Wells (J) d. Carter 6-2, 6-1; JJ Boyles (J) d. K. Holmes 6-2, 6-2; Missi (B) d. Ryan Crawford 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Alex Kelley-Max Fisher (J) d. Agnew-Nash 6-0, 6-1; C. Holmes-Wagoner d. Eli Cochrum-Hayden Boseker 6-4, 6-2.
