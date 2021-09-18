CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemen's Houthis execute 9 over senior official's killing

midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels Saturday said they executed nine people for their alleged involvement in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The public executions by firing squad were carried out in the rebel-held capital...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

tribuneledgernews.com

Yemen's rebels execute 9 convicted of assassinating key leader

SANA'A, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people convicted of involvement in assassinating a senior Houthi leader more than three years ago in the war-torn country, a rebel-controlled news agency reported. In April 2018, the former head of the rebel Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammadi, and several...
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

International condemnation of executions carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicity executed the nine by firing squad. The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Over 140 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

More than 140 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed this week as fighting intensifies for Yemen's strategic northern city of Marib, military and medical sources told AFP Friday.  But despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the strategic city.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Near Marib City, Eyeing Yemen Gas and Oil Fields

DUBAI (Reuters) - Houthi military forces are intensifying their push towards the central Yemeni city of Marib, which is held by the Saudi-backed government, and are stepping up fighting in the south, Houthi group and Yemeni military sources said on Thursday. After recent advances and fierce fighting, Houthi military spokesman...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.5 FM WIFC

Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south

SANAA (Reuters) – Thousands of supporters of Yemen’s Houthis rallied in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the ousting of the government, as the group’s fighters pushed through frontlines in oil-producing regions of the country. The Iran-aligned movement swept into the capital and most of...
ADVOCACY
houstonmirror.com

Scores killed as fighting continues in Yemen's Shabwa: source

ADEN, Yemen, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Fighting continued Wednesday between Yemen's government forces and the Houthi rebels over the control of the country's oil-rich province of Shabwa, a military official told Xinhua. "The government dispatched heavy reinforcements backed by armored vehicles sparking ferocious battles with the rebels in Shabwa's western...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Clashes between Yemen’s rebels, government forces kill 35

SANAA, Yemen — Flighting flared up this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces in the country’s southern province of Shabwa, killing 35 from both sides, tribal leaders and security officials said Thursday. Clashes are now in their third day in several districts of the largely government-controlled province, including...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UN: In war, 16 million Yemenis 'marching' toward starvation

The head of the U.N. food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said Wednesday at a high-level meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis that the United States Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Program was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe.”WFP is running out of money again and without new funding reductions will...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws...
AFGHANISTAN
AFP

Afghan activist says Taliban have no choice but to listen to women

The Taliban will have no choice than to bend to the demands of Afghan women if they want to escape economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, a leading rights activist said. - Economic collapse - The head of the Afghan Women’s Network, Seraj has long advocated for the equal participation of women in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

American dream shattered: one Haitian's journey to US border... and back

Andre was hoping to "have a better life" in the United States than he could in Haiti. So he fled to Brazil, then traveled across South America to the US-Mexican border, just a few hours' flight from where his journey began. But the 32-year-old, caught up in an explosive migrant crisis, ended up where he started -- deported home like hundreds of his compatriots in recent days, with no money or belongings. "I had no future in my country, my salary was not enough to survive on," Andre, who asked that his last name not be used to protect his privacy, told AFP. Andre recounted how his American dream became a nightmare -- after leaving Brazil, he ended up on a harrowing trip through the jungle on the Colombia-Panama border, where he was robbed and two young girls in his travel group were raped.
IMMIGRATION

