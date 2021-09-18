CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Bossier City Search Warrant Uncovers Child Porn and Meth

By Rueben Wright
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 7 days ago
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Bossier city man for being in possession child pornographic images. 38 year old Joshua Stapf, of the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd. was arrested after an investigation by Sheriff’s detectives who received a search warrant for his home. Detectives say during their search they found several child pornographic images on his electronic devices. Also, during the search of the home, detectives found Schedule II (Methamphetamines) which resulted in the arrest of a female at the residence, 32 year old Chelsea Page, of the 300 block of Methodist Camp Road in Minden.

KPEL 96.5

Another Shreveport School Threat Lands Teen in Jail

A teenager is behind bars after another incident of a student threatening to shoot up a local high school. Byrd High School in Shreveport was the latest target of school threats made locally in a short period of time. At around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the threat was presented to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Cross Lake Killer Update; Mother Caught Near Texas State Line

Our source with the Shreveport Police Department has informed us that the 8-year-old boy is in "very serious condition with life-threatening injuries". He's currently at Oschner LSU Health. UPDATE: 3:04 PM. At approximately 2:30 PM, state police arrested the children's mother near the Texas state line. She was driving a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Reports: Louisiana Mother Throws Children From Bridge, One Dead

According to reports from K945 in Shreveport, one woman has been arrested after she threw at least two children from a bridge. The crime occurred at Cross Lake in Shreveport. A witness said that a woman stopped her vehicle on the bridge and threw the children into the lake below. The witness said that 3 children were thrown, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Four Ft. Polk Soldiers Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting

(DeRidder, La.) The DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office have issued a joint statement reporting the arrest of four Fort Polk soldiers who were involved in a gang-related shooting in Beaureguard Parish before midnight on Monday. The statement says Travis M. Williams, 19, Joshua D. Gallaway IV, 24,...
DERIDDER, LA
KPEL 96.5

Who Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish?

It's been a busy past couple of days for deputies in St. Mary Parish as at least 18 names appear on the daily arrest report for September 22-23. As you will see below, a lot of alleged thieves have been busy this week. Dylan Ray Dwyer, 24, Charenton, LA, was...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jeanerette Burglar Caught Holding the Evidence

When we get burglary and theft stories sent to us, it usually takes law enforcement officers a few days or even months to catch whoever did it. But, a Jeanerette man made it easy for St. Mary Sheriff's deputies to arrest him early Tuesday morning as he was allegedly holding the stolen evidence in his hands when they arrived.
JEANERETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Who Has Been Arrested This Week in St. Landry Parish?

The city of Opelousas leads the way once again on the daily arrest report released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office over the last two days (Sept. 21-22). Alleged crimes against children highlight the list. Corteland Keshira Hines, age 19, 291 Janet Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

LA Woman Jailed for Shooting in the Air to ‘Scare Boyfriend’s Ex’

Love can make you do crazy things. When that love happens in Louisiana, that's doubly true - especially when an ex-girlfriend and a firearm are part of the equation. According to the report from KTVE, dispatchers from the Monroe Police Department received an anonymous call claiming that someone was driving down US Highway 165, in front of God and everybody, waving a handgun out of the passenger side of a Ford Taurus. When the men & women in blue caught up to a vehicle in the area matching the description, they immediately pulled the car over and questioned the occupants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Massive, Terrible Crash on I-10 West, Two Miles West of Duson

Details are just coming into KPEL about a crash that has happened on Interstate Ten, on the westbound side, about two miles west of Duson. Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that three 18-wheelers all ended up rear-ending each other. One of the 18-wheelers was hauling trucks and car, and the vehicles all went from the eastbound side of I-10 to the westbound side.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Acadiana Parents, Seat Check Saturday Can Save Lives

This Saturday is the day when parents can get free help from officials who know how to properly install child seats. I know when my niece was young, I wasn't putting the ca4r seat in properly. Most of us do it wrong, but that's okay; that's why Louisiana State Police troopers are here to help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crowley Catholic School Break-In: Vandalism and Theft

According to a story from KATC TV3, a Catholic school in Crowley was closed today after it experienced a break-in overnight. I don't know what would prompt someone to think it is a good idea to vandalize a property while you are trying to burglarize it. I mean, think about it: wouldn't you want to do the job as quickly and as quietly as possible? In and out. Grab and go. But not this guy: it appears he had a bone to pick with the school, maybe? I am no psychologist or sociologist, but maybe it was a former student who had a bad experience at the school? Or someone who attended a rival school? I'm reaching here, but I guess it's anyone's guess.
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shock After Two Injured in Shooting; Drugs and Guns Confiscated

Two people were shot in New Iberia today, and Seargeant Daesha Hughes says three people were arrested after police had to break into one of the homes. Initially, police got a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Mixon Street. When they got to the home, neighbors then told them that a child in another home had been shot as well. Because no one would answer the door, they had to break it down to get in there to the injured person. It was not a child that was injured but another man.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

