Bossier City Search Warrant Uncovers Child Porn and Meth
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Bossier city man for being in possession child pornographic images. 38 year old Joshua Stapf, of the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd. was arrested after an investigation by Sheriff’s detectives who received a search warrant for his home. Detectives say during their search they found several child pornographic images on his electronic devices. Also, during the search of the home, detectives found Schedule II (Methamphetamines) which resulted in the arrest of a female at the residence, 32 year old Chelsea Page, of the 300 block of Methodist Camp Road in Minden.kpel965.com
