Bossier City Search Warrant Uncovers Child Porn and Meth

According to a story from KATC TV3, a Catholic school in Crowley was closed today after it experienced a break-in overnight. I don't know what would prompt someone to think it is a good idea to vandalize a property while you are trying to burglarize it. I mean, think about it: wouldn't you want to do the job as quickly and as quietly as possible? In and out. Grab and go. But not this guy: it appears he had a bone to pick with the school, maybe? I am no psychologist or sociologist, but maybe it was a former student who had a bad experience at the school? Or someone who attended a rival school? I'm reaching here, but I guess it's anyone's guess.

CROWLEY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO