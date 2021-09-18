Roma striker Abraham: The first time Drogba helped me at Chelsea...

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham has spoken of the influence of Didier Drogba on his career. Abraham spent his entire career at Chelsea before leaving for Roma this summer. He recalled: "The first memory of Didier dates back to when I was late for a workout: there were cars in front of me that didn't let me pass. My mother started screaming at security because I was late, Drogba was overtaking us with his car and offered to let me in with him.