(KMAland) -- Nebraska is down three spots to No. 6 while Creighton is up two to No. 17 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Volleyball Poll. Texas and Wisconsin stayed up at Nos. 1 and 2 while Ohio State is up one spot to No. 3. Purdue is down three spots to No. 9, Minnesota moved up two to No. 11 and Baylor pushed up five spots to No. 12.

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO