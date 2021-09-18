Something for the Weekend – 18/09/21

Age of Empires IV has some new gameplay footage, and this is a multiplayer match between two members of the game’s development team. In this multiplayer match, you can watch as the Rus and the Holy Roman Empire look to become the dominant force. This footage shows the sides building up their territories, gathering resources, and then going to war to claim the other’s land. As with previous Age of Empires games, resource management will be key to victory. The whole match takes just under 45 minutes so, it could be a decent watch if you want to see one example of how the multiplayer will work when Age of Empires IV releases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO