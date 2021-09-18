CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something for the Weekend – 18/09/21

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been another busy week, with great big video game reviews landing and the whole thing capped off by THQ Nordic’s tenth anniversary stream announcements. Didn’t hop online to watch? Well, we’ve got all the headlines in our weekly gaming round-up. But first, we have to remember the passing of...

www.thesixthaxis.com

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
TheSixthAxis

Eldest Souls Review

Boss-rush games are nothing new. The premise is that the world has no small enemies for you to tackle, but instead you travel from one boss to another. It is a genre that has seen some massive entries to it as well as lots of smaller attempts. Eldest Souls is one of those attempts in which the main character faces off against a series of corrupt gods. It’s a tale as old as time.
TheSixthAxis

Kena: Bridge of Spirits new trailer shows off photo mode

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has received a new trailer ahead of its launch tomorrow, September 21st, and the footage shown focuses on the game’s photo mode. The photo mode shows shots being taken while Kena is in combat as well as posing with other characters for the camera. Each character reacts differently when they become the focus of the camera in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, pulling off unique poses and actions before a picture is taken. You can see some of the changes in the trailer below.
TheSixthAxis

Rumour: Quantic Dream are making a Star Wars game

You wait years between for Star Wars games at EA but as soon as their license expired they all turn up once. Quantic Dream are the latest studio rumoured to be working on a Star Wars game, joining the previously announced Knights of the Old Republic Remake, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Hunters, and the Jedi Fallen Order sequel that Respawn are said to be beavering away on.
TheSixthAxis

Halo Infinite tech preview invitations going out for the next two weekends

Invitations are going out for the next Halo Infinite tech previews, which are set to run over the course of the next two weekends. These will take place from September 23rd to 26th and from September 30th to October 3rd, across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, though matchmaking will be focused on particular times of each day that might interrupt your other weekend plans.
TheSixthAxis

The Good Life is going to release in October, for real this time

The Good Life, the latest games from Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro, finally has a confirmed, solid release date. After several painful delays for fans (and obviously for the developers behind the game), The Good Life will release on 15th October 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
TheSixthAxis

Age of Empires IV multiplayer video has Rus vs Holy Roman Empire

Age of Empires IV has some new gameplay footage, and this is a multiplayer match between two members of the game’s development team. In this multiplayer match, you can watch as the Rus and the Holy Roman Empire look to become the dominant force. This footage shows the sides building up their territories, gathering resources, and then going to war to claim the other’s land. As with previous Age of Empires games, resource management will be key to victory. The whole match takes just under 45 minutes so, it could be a decent watch if you want to see one example of how the multiplayer will work when Age of Empires IV releases.
TheSixthAxis

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan releases October 5th

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan will be released on October 5th, Skybound Games and Manavoid Entertainment has announced. On that day Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, with a Nintendo Switch version releasing soon after. However, the date for the Switch version is yet to be confirmed. As Rainbow Billy players will be visiting different lands including Dinoland, Frightfrost Mountain, Sunken Harbor, and the Sanctum of Self. The new trailer focuses on these locations and you can have a watch of it below.
dotesports.com

How to play with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have offline multiplayer options, but you can still play with your friends using its online play features. As long as you and your friend both have the game and are friends with one another on Battle.net, you can easily set up a play session with one another.
dotesports.com

Best horror games for Halloween | 2021

The month of chills is upon us, and with it, a collection of new horror games to indulge even the most courageous of players. With the new consoles out in the general public’s hands, developers have been aiming to push the limit of their game’s functionality to new heights. Graphics are cleaner, loading times are quicker, and the spooks and scares will be all the more chilling.
TheSixthAxis

Phoenix Point comes to PlayStation and Xbox consoles next week

Phoenix Point will be available next week, October 1st, on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, Snapshot Games has confirmed. The studio has also confirmed that Phoenix Point’s next big DLC, called Corrupted Horizons, will be available at the same time. On console, Phoenix Point will release as a Behemoth Edition and that will feature all four expansions including the new Corrupted Horizons one. In Corrupted Horizons, a new effect call corruption will be introduced which will impact a soldier’s will to fight. However, to counter this a new unit called Mutoid will be introduced and this unit is immune to the impact of corruption. Mutoids are able to take on traits of different classes, but do cost mutagens to create.
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
TheSixthAxis

Dead By Daylight update 2.31 rolls back Pallet changes

Dead By Daylight update 5.2.2 – which will appear on some platforms as version 2.31 – is now available to download. Killers and Survivors looking to leap back into The Fog will need to install this latest patch before they can play online. Much like update 5.2.1, there is no...
TheSixthAxis

Chorus will be available in December

Chorus will be released on December 3rd, Deep Silver has confirmed. The arcade space shooter was first announced back in May 2020, with the initial announcement being for Xbox consoles. However, it has been confirmed that Chrous will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia.
TheSixthAxis

How eFootball is making a fresh start for a new generation

The writing has been on the wall for the venerable Pro Evolution Soccer franchise for quite some time. Konami struggled to keep up with the commercial might of EA’s FIFA series through the last generation, and the last few years has seen the introduction of the eFootball brand alongside PES, a free to play ‘Lite’ version of the game, and a simple DLC update for the 2021 season last autumn instead of a full new game. Now the pretence is gone, the series going fully free-to-play and leaning on seasonal updates and rolling live service content.
TheSixthAxis

Gran Turismo 7 pre-order items and the 25th Anniversary Edition revealed

Sony have announced the Gran Turismo 7 pre-order items and a new 25th Anniversary Edition of the game in a bid to get spend even more cash. Let’s start with the pre-order exclusives which you can get from participating retailers, so Amazon and the like. Put your money down now and you get the following:
TheSixthAxis

A Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow night

Nintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Direct stream will take place tomorrow, Thursday 23rd September, with roughly 40 minutes of trailers and announcements to look forward to. Will we see Metroid Dread? Mario Party Superstars? Perhaps something a bit further away like Splatoon 3? Maybe a big expansion of the Nintendo Switch Online service? Your guess is as good as ours.
