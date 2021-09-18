Victor schools have ‘zero tolerance’ for bad behavior: Fights, vandalism, and students defying masking requirement

The Victor Central School District says law enforcement is involved after it discovered a ‘disturbing video’ circulating on social media.

An incident between a group of students was the subject of the video, but additional information was not available.

“The Victor School District has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” a statement from the district read. “The situation was dealt with immediately, with consequences pursuant to the District’s Code of Conduct as well as police involvement.”

This week a letter was sent to parents regarding fights and vandalism. It’s unclear if all are related.

“We will continue to work proactively to do whatever we can to prevent these events from occurring in the future. We appreciate the shared commitment of our community to maintain the health and safety of all our children.”

The letter also indicated that some students were being disrespectful when asked to wear their masks appropriately.

