CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big E Confronts Reigns, Becky Lynch's Heel Behavior, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

By The Doctor Chris Mueller, @BR_Doctor
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Raw, Big E returned to SmackDown with the WWE Championship. The powerhouse of The New Day immediately confronted Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline to kick off this week's show. Their segment led to Finn Balor and Big E facing The Usos.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Live Results: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair in London, More

WWE held a live event today in London from the O2 Arena featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:. * Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis. * Rey &...
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown: 3 things that went wrong on the Sept. 17 episode

Lost in the excitement of seeing the new WWE Champion, Big E, appear on SmackDown was how mediocre the rest of the show was. It was the sort of mediocre that’s difficult to talk about on a somewhat weekly basis given that many of this episode’s shortcomings are the same things that most fans have criticized WWE about for years. And yet, through a combination of hubris and laziness, the company continues to employ these frustrating tropes. It’s a tortured carousel of disappointment.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Special Match Takes Place After SmackDown Ends

The feel good moment. There are a lot of different ways to present a wrestling show but one of the easiest is to showcase the most popular wrestlers around. There will be a core group of wrestlers on the roster who are liked above the rest, but sometimes a different wrestler stands out. This can often be the case in their hometown, which was the case for a special moment this week.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

After this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast went off the air, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch faced off against each other in a non-title match. As you’d expect, Belair picked up the win to send the crowd in Knoxville, TN home happy. Of course, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Liv Morgan
Wrestling World

Paige takes a shot at WWE

After several months of waiting, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE in SummerSlam Pay Per View. A return to the ring that she caused a sensation especially for how she went in the event of the summer. Becky arrived to replace the absent Sasha Banks and won the title in an incredible way after 27 seconds in a sort of 'squash match' The goal of Vince McMahon's company is to get Becky back as Heel in this interesting feud.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Title#Combat#Bank#Raw Big E#Smackdown#Usos#Apollo Crews Wants#Crown#Liv Morgan Challenges#Ppv#Kod#Manhandle
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/17 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Bianca Belair Homecoming, Big E confronted Reigns, Roode vs. Boogs, Seth-Edge follow-up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE. -Clips aired of Seth Rollins attacking Edge last week. -Michael Cole gave a low-key introduction to Smackdown as the camera showed the crowd from a different angle than usual, high up and...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fans Calling Her A Heel, Talks Big E’s WWE Title Win

During the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch commented on the WWE fans who are calling her a heel, Big E’s title win, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On Big E. winning the WWE Championship: “E is...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Faces Becky Lynch Following WWE Smackdown (Pics)

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch did battle following the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. After Friday’s show went off the air, Belair and Lynch faced off in a singles match for the Knoxville crowd. Belair picked up the win. The two are set to compete for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch, making her “Big Time Becks” nickname official. Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark for the term on September 13th. “BIG TIME BECKS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle (9/19): Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair

WWE had a live show today at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. In the main event, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair. * Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Chad Gable & Otis. * Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin. * Rey & Dominik Mysterio...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Talks The Four Horsewomen Becoming A Stable On WWE TV

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch discussed having the WWE Four Horsewomen as a stable on TV during an interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. She said,. “As a stable? Gosh, I don’t know. We all love beating the hell out of each other. There’s so much history between all of us that I don’t know. One thing that I do consider is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So now we’re seeing a lot of girls coming up and disrupting the order and I don’t know that we [The Four Horsewomen] like that. So I’d rather Charlotte on top… No, I can’t say that! Maybe I prefer Sasha and Bayley on top than one of these newcomers or Rhea Ripley and whatever, you know? Maybe, I’m just saying if that was ever going to be an idea, maybe that’s the way to go.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Responds To WWE Fans That Think She’s The “Bad Guy”

This week on WWE’s The Bump, the SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke with the panel about her rise since coming back to WWE at SummerSlam last month. Before they got into her current rivalry with Bianca Belair, Lynch took a moment to share a heartfelt message with the new WWE Champion, Big E, who was also on the show.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24

Just before WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It was set to be a big night for an even bigger show to come. King Nakamura was set for a rematch against the former WWE intercontinental champion Apollo Crews. Given how physical and intense this rivalry has grown, this was certain to be their most must-see match to date with gold on the line.
WWE
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman comments on Becky Lynch's return

Recently, we reported that Becky Lynch spoke about the speech that has seen her as a protagonist since her return to Summerslam, or the debate on her turn heel which would also be inspired by the path that Roman Reigns made. The Irishman said a very simple phrase that sums...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy