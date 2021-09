Ringling College Library Association (RCLA) has announced plans to resume its Town Hall Lecture series with speakers previously postponed due to Covid-19. Presenting on Monday, Nov. 1, is renowned neuroscientist Lisa Genova, On Monday, Nov. 15, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz will give a talk on her long career in journalism and the arts. All Town Hall lectures take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; morning lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. and evening lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the Town Hall series support the Alfred R. Goldstein Library on the campus of Ringling Collge of Art and Design and the RCLA scholarship fund. Since launching the Town Hall series in 1981, RCLA has made more than $11 million in gifts and commitments to the College. For more information, click here.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO