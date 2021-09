The government has paid out compensation for the deaths of 289 civilians in Afghanistan, including at least 16 children, according to analysis of official figures.The study of internal Ministry of Defence documents shows overall, £688,000 was paid out by the British military for the deaths, an average of £2,380 per fatality.The findings are from an analysis by charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) and relate to deaths in 189 incidents between 2006 and 2013.Some £397,000 was paid out for 240 injuries, an average of £1,654, the charity said.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the UK had always sought to...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO