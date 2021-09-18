Saturday open thread: What’s your best bet in Lions-Packers?
Primetime football for a clash of NFC North rivals is just around the corner. The Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field for a divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers, each team vying to put a mark in their win column. And while these two teams are both looking to get their season headed in better directions, there’s also you, reader, potentially looking to do some winning of your own on Monday night.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0