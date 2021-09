So robocall from Kathy Amos to YCS parents basically entreating people to help with reducing numbers of Covid quarantines in school system. How, you may ask? She says YCS is ENCOURAGING social distancing, wearing a MASK, and getting vaccinated. So here it is… YCS has the means and tools at their disposal to slow the spread of the virus but hardheadedly refuse to use them. My children and I social distance when we go out, we wear masks when we go out. So pardon me while I say you are all the irresponsible party in this and I think it’s RICH if you to preach to parents when kids are spending nearly 40 hours per week in classrooms, hallways etc unmasked and with very little to no social distancing. Don’t call whining about Covid quarantines when you could offer an online option and thereby decrease the numbers of students in classrooms and reduce exposure.

