After a week of comparing Zandvoort to an oval, Formula 1 arrives at the only track on its schedule that actually shares the intricacies of oval racing. Monza's sweeping corners and long straights were supposed to make for perfect territory for Mercedes to dominate the and get Lewis Hamilton the championship lead back before another quick break. In qualifying on Friday, they locked out the front row. But this is not a standard weekend. Today, they had to run a sprint race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO