Boys and Girls Club fundraiser raises over $150,000

–Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast says it is thrilled with the success of their Swirls, Sips and Sunflowers fundraiser held Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This event was the result of hard work and perseverance of staff and a devoted volunteer committee who even had to pivot at the last minute, changing locations to an outdoor venue rather than let rising COVID numbers thwart their plans.