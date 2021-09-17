Feed Iowa First celebrates 10 years fighting food insecurity as need rises during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 150,000 more Iowans are facing food insecurity since the start of the pandemic, and a local organization is attempting to combat that trend. A state report from the Feeding Iowans Task Force in May says nearly 460,000 Iowans are food insecure. That’s up from 305,000 pre-pandemic. Feed Iowa First is doing what it can to try and meet the need in Cedar Rapids. The organization is celebrating 10 years of growing and giving away free vegetables to fight food insecurity.