question of the weekend: do you miss video-rental stores?

Flick Filosopher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI do feel a bit of nostalgia for video stores, both the big chain ones and the cool little indies. There was a certain pleasure to be had in wandering the aisles looking for something intriguing to discover, or for an old favorite to watch again. Scrolling the menus on Netflix or Amazon Prime isn’t quite as satisfying, and somewhat more frustrating: at least you would eventually run out of options at Blockbuster or Kim’s and would have to settle on something.

