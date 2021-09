This Tuesday on DC’s Stargirl (The CW, 8/7c), the new JSA is reeling from their first in-person face-off with the truly evil Eclipso — a clash from which two classmates did not walk away alive. How will Yolanda aka Wildcat, who all season long has been tormented by her murder of Brainwave last season, cope with this latest stark reality of costumed superheroism? Is she prepared to be the one who kills Eclipso, when the time comes? Or will she wash her hands of any such burden? TVLine spoke with Yvette Monreal about that epic “Clash in the Cafeteria,” Yolanda’s ongoing...

