Another School District Ordered To Drop Student Mask Mandate
Another Central Illinois school district has been prohibited from requiring masks for students without a formal quarantine order from the health department. A Montgomery County judge handed down that order Friday against the Hillsboro School District, in the latest legal challenge to the state mask mandate brought by attorney Thomas DeVore. Similar orders were handed down earlier in the week against schools in Carlyle and Teutopolis.www.wmay.com
