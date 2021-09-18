CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, IL

Another School District Ordered To Drop Student Mask Mandate

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Central Illinois school district has been prohibited from requiring masks for students without a formal quarantine order from the health department. A Montgomery County judge handed down that order Friday against the Hillsboro School District, in the latest legal challenge to the state mask mandate brought by attorney Thomas DeVore. Similar orders were handed down earlier in the week against schools in Carlyle and Teutopolis.

www.wmay.com

Comments / 43

CriticalThinker
6d ago

mask will never work on saving kids from sickness. proof. this week in my elementary school at least 4 kids were out in almost all classrooms I went in and kids are being sent home right and left.

Reply
16
Teresa Powell
6d ago

good thing, government can't have my body my choose on killing an unborn child but they want to take a different stance with the untested vaccine.

Reply
5
Linda Reynolds
6d ago

Really parents didn't make the best decisions look at the nation now. How do you feel its okay for vaccinated children to have the covid and spread it to everyone else in school because they don't have to go home when they have the covid and are sick!!! I wonder what kind of parents and what is the covid shots doing to everyone's mental health. God blessed us with the healing process that the body gives. I remember when people came to work sick because they had to work and didn't have jobs with benefits you know like mostly all the essential workers that pulled everyone through when there wasn't a shot.

Reply(8)
6
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

China welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians

SHENZHEN/TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday after more than 1,000 days under house arrest in Canada following a deal with U.S. prosecutors to end a fraud case against her. Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teutopolis, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Montgomery County, IL
Government
City
Hillsboro, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Carlyle, IL
County
Montgomery County, IL
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Illinois Attorney General
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy