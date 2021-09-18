Bitgame Launches LUT Lightpaper with a $200,000 Bounty Campaign
With more than 10 years of industry experience, the team behind innovative sports betting platform Bitgame has recently released the Lightpaper of native currency Lucky Tokens (LUT). Alongside this publication, the team has organized a $200,000 bounty campaign to spread awareness of the blockchain-powered entertainment platform. Compared to traditional sports betting platforms, Bitgame utilizes the power of blockchain to provide real, transparent, and untamperable results, as well as supporting a large number of cryptocurrencies. Within the newly-released details of LUT on the Bitgame platform, token holders are rewarded for their participation in the platform and able to share handsomely in the profits of the entire ecosystem.bitcoinist.com
