Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) welcome the #15 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) for a noon kickoff in Morgantown tomorrow. The Mountaineers opened as -150 favorites for the game for this weekend’s game against Virginia Tech. Depending on the site, the odds can vary slightly but they are favorites nonetheless. There are a few options for online players in WV if the odds look good enough to bet on. Look around to see which site offers the best value for the odds before settling on one. Even if the odds change, it shouldn’t be too different from the current numbers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO