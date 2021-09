Two members of Congress announced companion bills this week that would create a system to give workers access to portable retirement accounts. at would create such a system. That idea, proposed by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., has been in the works for several years. In 2018, the two published a paper proposing the accounts, which would be designed to stay with workers as they move from job to job. The accounts would not replace 401(k)s or IRAs, they noted, but would add to the current system of retirement savings options.

