Jade Thirlwall Feud With 'Bitter' Noel Gallagher Over BRIT Awards Win? Little Mix Singer Speaks Up!
28-year-old Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall dumped former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher, after slating her band's historical Best British Group during May's BRIT Awards. Thirlwall and her co-members, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, took home the Best British Group trophy of the awards show where they were up against fellow nominees Bicep, Biffy Clyro, The 1975, and Young T & Bugsey. The now-three-member pop band that debuted in 2011 became the first girl band to bag the prize at the ceremony on May 11.www.musictimes.com
Comments / 0