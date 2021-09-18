CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Owners of leased units can not delegate liability to their tenants

By David M. Bendoff
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 7 days ago

Q: The declaration for our condominium requires owners to maintain their units in good order and repair. The grout in a shower of a unit has not been maintained, causing water to leak into a unit below. The association made a demand on the owner to repair the shower in his unit. The owner sent the board a copy of the lease for his unit that says the tenant is responsible to maintain the unit during the duration of the lease, and the owner instructed the board to contact the tenant. Can an owner do this?

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Board meeting vs. owners meeting

Q: What is the difference between a board meeting and an owners meeting of an association?. A: A board meeting is a meeting of the members of the board of directors of the association, held for the purpose of conducting board business. Members of the association can attend the open portion of board meetings. Only board members vote at board meetings.
ECONOMY
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, tenants can repair and deduct the payments from rent

MACON, Ga. — A 13WMAZ viewer reached out to us wondering if tenants can make needed repairs and get the amount they pay for the repairs deducted from the next month's rent. We set out to verify -- our sources are Nicole Grush an attorney who concentrates in landlord/tenant issues, and Shannon Mills, Supervising Attorney with Georgia Legal Services Program. Both say the short answer is 'yes' but there are specific steps tenant's should follow.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Commercial Observer

How Office Owners Are Girding for COVID Long Term, What Tenants Expect

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Several months ago, around late spring, it was possible, if you squinted through rose-colored glasses, to envision a future where we’d put COVID-19 behind us and moved on to something resembling normal life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Journal Inquirer

EWindsor property owners can apply for open-space designation

EAST WINDSOR — Applications are now available on the town’s website for residents who wish to have vacant land become qualified as open space. The potential change in land status is a result of an ordinance that was passed last month at a town meeting and states that certain qualified vacant land, comprised of 4 or more acres in excess of the minimum building lot size, can be classified as open space.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
makeuseof.com

Can Tenants and Landlords Install a Security Camera?

Security cameras at apartment complexes, sports stadiums, retail stores, and other publicly accessible buildings have long been familiar sights. However, thanks to a wide assortment of reasonably priced options, people find it increasingly attractive to install them at their homes. That’s okay if someone owns their property, but what should...
POLITICS
scvnews.com

Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers

Yair Haimoff, SIOR and Randy Cude of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce a recent 71,874-square-foot ground lease located in Valencia, CA. Haimoff and Cude represented the landlord. The tenant, In-N-Out Burgers, was represented by Epsteen & Associates. The property was the site of a freestanding restaurant...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leases#Delegate#Condominium#Chicago Suburbs#Condotalk Ksnlaw Com
Louisiana Illuminator

Housing shortage is ‘single greatest concern’ in Louisiana, governor says

A shortage in housing is the single greatest concern in Louisiana with an estimated $2.5 billion in unmet housing needs due to Hurricane Ida on top of the $900 million still needed due to the storms that struck the state over a year ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. The governor has been in […] The post Housing shortage is ‘single greatest concern’ in Louisiana, governor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael Restaurant Forced To Pay $167,211 In Back Wage And Fines For Allegedly Breaking Overtime Laws

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Carmichael restaurant is being made to pay back wages and damages after it reportedly didn’t pay overtime wages to its employees. The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting that  Lido Bar & Grill in Carmichael didn’t record all of the hours its employees worked and broke federal law by not paying them overtime. In a statement on Friday, the Department said the restaurant either, “paid the cooks a salary with no overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek or paid overtime hours in cash at straight-time rates.” As a result of the investigation, the Department...
CARMICHAEL, CA
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $44 Million Investment In Workforce Training For Jobseekers And At-Risk Youth

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and community leaders to announce significant investments to expand workforce training and support Illinois’ continued economic recovery from the pandemic. The new initiatives include a $40 million workforce recovery grant program aimed to get more job seekers back to work while helping sectors impacted most by COVID-19. The funding will expand workforce training, job training, Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Controversial townhouse plan moves forward in Wheeling

A controversial request to build townhouses at Wheeling's Prairie Park condominium complex narrowly cleared an important bureaucratic hurdle this week. Wheeling's plan commission, which advises the village board on community development issues, voted 3-2 to recommend the board amend Prairie Park's existing development plan to include the proposed townhouses. The...
WHEELING, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy