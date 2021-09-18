CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisians Protest Over President's Seizure of Powers

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) - Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Tunis on Saturday to protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers in July, which triggered a constitutional crisis and prompted accusations of a coup. The protesters gathered in the centre of the capital chanting "shut down the coup" and...

