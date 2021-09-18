Placer County welcomes 20-year county veteran to the North Lake Tahoe County Executive Office
After an extensive recruitment process, Placer County has selected Stephanie Holloway as the new Tahoe operations manager for its North Lake Tahoe County Executive Office. The position provides administrative oversight, community relations partnership, project management and operational guidance throughout North Lake Tahoe and eastern Placer County. Some initial areas of focus for Holloway and her team will include updating the county’s Tourism Master Plan and furthering solutions for housing and transportation.www.sierrasun.com
Comments / 0