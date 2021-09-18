CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

East Anglia trust continues to break out of area care target

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mental health trust has further delayed its commitment to stop patients being sent far from home for help. In 2014, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) bosses vowed to stop sending patients out of the area within four months, a target which was moved to October 2017, then March 2018.

IN THIS ARTICLE
