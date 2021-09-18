‘The Bodyguard’ Will Get a Modern Remake
I will always love you (again). One of the most iconic movies of the 1990s is getting a remake. The Bodyguard opened in theaters in November of 1992 and became an instant smash. Propelled by the chemistry between stars Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, along with Houston’s unforgettable rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” the movie became the 7th biggest movie of the year, grossing over $121 million. After that, it became an even bigger hit on home video and cable.973thedawg.com
