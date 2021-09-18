CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bodyguard' Will Get a Modern Remake

By Matt Singer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I will always love you (again). One of the most iconic movies of the 1990s is getting a remake. The Bodyguard opened in theaters in November of 1992 and became an instant smash. Propelled by the chemistry between stars Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, along with Houston’s unforgettable rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” the movie became the 7th biggest movie of the year, grossing over $121 million. After that, it became an even bigger hit on home video and cable.

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
