Feeling overwhelmed while trying to juggle work, family, a household, and everything that goes with them? It’s a familiar feeling for many of us and one mom took to Facebook to share a message she says all moms need to hear. Karen Johnson, a mother of three from Wisconsin, recently wrote about all the things she’d gotten done in one day, then revealed her “magic secret” for how she did it all.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO