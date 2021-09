After a disappointing loss on the road to Virginia Tech in Week 1, he got a “get right” game at home against an inferior Georgia State squad that the Tar Heels rolled. In Week 3, North Carolina got into a shootout of epic proportions against the Virginia Cavaliers, winning the game 59-39. Howell had a great performance in the victory, completing 14-of-21 pass attempts (66.7%) for 307 yards and five touchdowns with one INT. Howell also showed off his capabilities on the ground, rushing the ball 15 times for 112 yards (7.5 YPC). This actually was Howell’s second consecutive performance where he broke the century mark on the ground, notching 104 yards on 11 carries against Georgia State the week prior.

