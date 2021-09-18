CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Attack on gas pipeline in Syria causes brief power outage

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s electricity minister says an attack with explosive devices laid along a natural gas pipeline southeast of Syria’s capital knocked out power in parts of the country before it was quickly restored. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest incidence of sabotage targeting Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure. During the 10-year conflict, Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure was subject to repeated attacks and many oil fields now lay outside of government-controlled areas. The attack southeast of Damascus late Friday targeted a pipeline that feeds nearly 50% of Syria’s power plants, according to Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamel.

