Facebook has an invisible system that shelters powerful rule-breakers. So do other online platforms.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal published Jeff Horwitz’s investigation into the inner workings of Facebook — with some troubling findings. Internal documents suggest that Facebook’s top management dismissed or downplayed an array of problems brought to their attention by product teams, internal researchers and their own Oversight Board. These include a report on what is known as the XCheck program, which reportedly allowed nearly any Facebook employee, at their own discretion, to whitelist users who were “newsworthy,” “influential or popular” or “PR risky.” The apparent result was that more than 5.8 million users were moderated according to different rules than ordinary Facebook users, or hardly moderated at all.www.washingtonpost.com
