Tesla to reverse solar price hikes for some customers
Tesla, Inc. solar customers who were hit with price hikes earlier this year may be able to get their original rates back, according to a Thursday court document. The filing with the U.S. district court in San Jose, Calif., on behalf of customer Matthew Amans and "all similarly situated individuals," says that Tesla's lawyers informed the plaintiffs' lawyers that the company had recently launched a program for customers who signed Solar Roof contracts before the April 2021 price changes to "return those customers to their original pricing."www.foxbusiness.com
