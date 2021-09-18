CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Weekly Roundup 9/13-9/18

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43whcs_0c0D9o5h00

In Case You Missed It...

The Three Key Decisions to Make About Your 401(k)

With life expectancy increasing, retirees need to have a plan for what they will do and need for their late retirement.

Is the Hospital Transparency Rule Effective?

The Hospital Transparency Rule was put into effect to help consumers navigate healthcare costs with more knowledge, but is that the actual effect?

Amy Shepard of Sensible Money explains three ways to teach young children about money.

Is Rental Property a Good Investment?

The market currently seems to favor real estate. Beau Kemp of Sensible Money highlights some points one should consider before joining in on the buzz.

Author Chip Munn continues the discussion of living in retirement in chapter 9 of Retirement Remix and looks at how work can impact those retirement plans.

Make more money from your side hustle by investing it in a retirement account.

Financial adviser Jane Mepham explains the five ways a brokerage account will benefit you.

Wealth advisers need an expanded set of investment options to meet their client’s goals and objectives, writes Tony Davidow, CIMA, author of Goals-Based Investing.

What ripple effects would lowering the Medicare Eligibility Age create?

With life expectancy increasing, retirees need to have a plan for what they will do and need for their late retirement.

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Pay Back My Student Loans During the Moratorium?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about whether it was reasonable to pay back student loans during the Moratorium

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How do I estimate my spouse's Social Security benefit?

A reader would like to determine what his wife's benefit will be since she's claiming on his work record. He claimed Social Security early - how does that impact his wife? Adviser Joe Alfonso explains.

Ask Bob: Can health insurance through my spouse's employer replace Medicare Part B?

A reader wants to be sure he won't be penalized when he signs up for Medicare Part B coverage after age 65.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Student Loans#Sensible Money#Cima
The Motley Fool

Can You Lose Your Social Security Over Delinquent Debt?

Part of your Social Security benefits can be garnished for delinquent federal student loan payments, taxes, and court-ordered payments. Private creditors can't garnish your Social Security. Social Security won't retroactively adjust past payments over unpaid debt. Sometimes you have no choice but to retire with debt, particularly when an illness...
PERSONAL FINANCE
marthastewart.com

How to Start a Retirement Fund at Any Life Stage

Planning for the future is always smart, which means it's never too soon to start thinking about your retirement. If you aren't already set up with a plan for retirement, it can be difficult to know how to begin. Here's what to know about saving up for your post-career years no matter what stage you are in life.
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
weareiowa.com

Why is my child tax credit less this month?

The IRS said Friday that a "technical issue" prevented some eligible Americans from receiving the Sept. 15 advance child tax credit payment on time, but that the payments should arrive soon. The agency said in a statement that it estimates fewer than 2% of eligible recipients didn't get their payment...
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

1K+
Followers
319
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy