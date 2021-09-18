CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decision Primer: '22 SF Ryan Dunn

By A.J. Black
 7 days ago
On Saturday, SF Ryan Dunn from Freeport (NY) will be announcing his college decision. Here is everything you need to know heading into his announcement.

The Vitals:

Name: Ryan Dunn

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190

From: Freeport, New York

High School: Perkiomen High School

Rivals Ranking: Four Stars

247 Ranking: Four Stars

Boston College Visit: n/a

Other Contenders: Virginia, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh

Wing Depth Heading Into '22: TJ Bickerstaff, Devin McGlockton, Gianni Thompson

Going For Boston College: The Eagles got in early with Dunn offering him before his recruitment absolutely blew up this summer. He is very familiar with the school as well, his brother Justin Dunn was a star pitcher for the baseball team before being drafted in the first round by the New York Mets.

Going Against Boston College: As mentioned above, Dunn's recruitment has gotten molten hot over the past two months. He earned a fourth star, and a handful of big time offers. No offer is bigger than Virginia, who he visited last weekend. He also never visited Boston College.

Prediction: Going to stick with my system here, Dunn visited UVA last weekend and immediately when he returned said that he would be announcing his choice this week. BC was in his top 8, but I think they cooled off quickly. Going to stick with the Cavaliers here.

Prediction: University of Virginia

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Target Ryan Dunn Recaps Crucial Virginia Official Visit

One of Pitt’s top targets at the wing position, Ryan Dunn, recently took official visits to Pitt and Virginia, two of the schools on his top 8 list which he released back in mid-August. After his Pitt visit, Dunn recapped the trip with Pittsburgh Sports Now. “It was way better...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

UVA 'up there' for four-star wing Ryan Dunn after his official visit

When Ryan Dunn hit the floor to play in the Adidas 3SSB circuit with the New York Jayhawks this summer everything changed. Dunn went from a relative unknown to a highly sought after recruit boasting double digit offers. Virginia was one school that offered the wing in July. “They saw...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Ryan Dunn recaps visit, talks UVA and Tony Bennett

With Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, and Leon Bond all committed as a part of the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022 class, Tony Bennett and his staff are looking for one more piece to fill out the puzzle in Freeport, New York native Ryan Dunn. Dunn, a 6’6” big guard who has great...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star wing Ryan Dunn headed to Virginia

Tony Bennett and his staff at Virginia have added another high level piece to their 2022 recruiting class courtesy of a commitment from four-star wing Ryan Dunn. A 6-foot-7 wing at the Pennsburg (Pa.) Perkiomen School who saw his stock soar during the summer with the NY Jayhawks, Dunn is ranked No. 108 nationally by 247Sports and saw a lot to love with Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New York four-star 2022 guard Ryan Dunn picks Virginia over the Gophers

Four-star Perkiomen School (Penn.) senior guard Ryan Dunn picked Virginia over the Gophers and other schools, he announced Saturday on Instagram. The 6-7 New York native enjoyed his trip to Minnesota's campus a couple weeks ago, but the Cavaliers won him over after an official visit recently. Dunn quickly rose...
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

Ryan Dunn Gives Virginia Basketball Its Fourth 4-Star Commit Of 2022

Add another 4-star recruit to Virginia men’s basketball’s class of 2022. Ryan Dunn, a 6’7” wing out of New York, announced his pledge to the Hoos Saturday (September 18) at his former high school, Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.). Dunn’s announcement comes one week after he and his parents made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs19news

Ryan Dunn commits to an already loaded incoming class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Tony Bennett and his staff have been hard at work this offseason, landing the commitment of their fourth player for the class of 2022: Ryan Dunn. Dunn is a 6'6" small forward from New York, ranked No. 108 nationally as a four-star recruit. He announced...
BASKETBALL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
KTRE

Texas Tech holds on to win 28-22 over SF Austin

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was a back and forth battle, but Texas Tech ultimately held on to top Stephen F. Austin 28-22 in their home opener. In the first quarter, quarterback Tyler Shough found his favorite target, Erik Ezukanma for a 75-yard touchdown to put Texas Tech on the board, 7-0.
LUBBOCK, TX
NHL

Panthers 2021 Development Camp Primer

Grab your hockey sticks, skates and s'mores. A crucial resource for prospects on their journey through the organization's pipeline, the Panthers will officially open up their annual development camp on Saturday at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs. With a mixture of signed and unsigned draft picks, as well as...
NHL
thehomewoodstar.com

Week 4 Football Primer: Patriots host Woodlawn

Many teams hit the halfway point of the regular season this week. There is still much on the line for everyone, including playoff berths and rivalry bragging rights. Briarwood (4-0) at Huffman (1-3) Date: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High School. Last week:...
HOMEWOOD, AL
uhcougars.com

Gameday Primer: Grambling

Sept. 18, 2021 | 6 p.m. CT | TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas. « On Saturday, Houston will pay tribute to 75 Years of Houston Athletics. The Cougars will wear commemorative jerseys that feature a nod to several different eras of Houston Football. « Since the start of the 2006...
HOUSTON, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Game Primer: OU vs. Nebraska

• Former longtime conference rivals Oklahoma (2-0, No. 3 in both polls) and Nebraska (2-1) meet for the first time in 11 seasons Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game will be televised nationally by FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft announcing.
NEBRASKA STATE
