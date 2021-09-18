Decision Primer: '22 SF Ryan Dunn

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Saturday, SF Ryan Dunn from Freeport (NY) will be announcing his college decision. Here is everything you need to know heading into his announcement.

The Vitals:

Name: Ryan Dunn

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190

From: Freeport, New York

High School: Perkiomen High School

Rivals Ranking: Four Stars

247 Ranking: Four Stars

Boston College Visit: n/a

Other Contenders: Virginia, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh

Wing Depth Heading Into '22: TJ Bickerstaff, Devin McGlockton, Gianni Thompson

Going For Boston College: The Eagles got in early with Dunn offering him before his recruitment absolutely blew up this summer. He is very familiar with the school as well, his brother Justin Dunn was a star pitcher for the baseball team before being drafted in the first round by the New York Mets.

Going Against Boston College: As mentioned above, Dunn's recruitment has gotten molten hot over the past two months. He earned a fourth star, and a handful of big time offers. No offer is bigger than Virginia, who he visited last weekend. He also never visited Boston College.

Prediction: Going to stick with my system here, Dunn visited UVA last weekend and immediately when he returned said that he would be announcing his choice this week. BC was in his top 8, but I think they cooled off quickly. Going to stick with the Cavaliers here.

Prediction: University of Virginia