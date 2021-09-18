CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving up the week’s gains

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 7 days ago

(AP) — Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks Friday, as the major indexes headed for a feeble ending to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Trading has been choppy throughout the week. Investors have received a mixed bag of economic data reflecting how the economy is weathering a spike in COVID-19 cases and how it might continue its […]

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Economic Data#Ap
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower as Dow, S&P 500 cling to weekly gains

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors looked to wrap up a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 36 points, or 0.1%, at 34,731, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.2% to 4,440. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 14,977. Stocks had enjoyed a sharp two-day rebound that put major indexes back in the green for the week on Thursday. Friday's losses left the Dow up 0.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 was clinging to a 0.2% gain and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
money.com

When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction, According to Investment Pros

When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares, Wall Street log gains after Fed statement

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.Shares rose in Hong Kong Shanghai Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy