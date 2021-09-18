CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/18/21)

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 25,956 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths since reporting a week ago Friday, September 10th, 2021. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. The state’s preliminary seven day test positivity rate from this past week was at 4.4%. The latest stats show that a total of 14.2 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois. For more details, go to www.dph.illinois.gov.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascoutah, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Cdc#Earthquake Preparedness#Illinois State News#Idph#Www Dph Illinois Gov#Boeing Company#The U S Navy#Stingray#Navy#Iema#Hold On

Comments / 0

Community Policy