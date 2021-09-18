ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/18/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 25,956 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths since reporting a week ago Friday, September 10th, 2021. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. The state’s preliminary seven day test positivity rate from this past week was at 4.4%. The latest stats show that a total of 14.2 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois. For more details, go to www.dph.illinois.gov.