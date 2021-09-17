Don’t Worry, Carly Pearce Has Plenty More to Say

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, albums and videos that dropped this week. An expansion of Pearce's previously-released EP 29, this full-fledged project is steeped in '90s country influences, and exquisitely maps out the stages of emotional wreckage Pearce has weathered over the past few years -- both through a divorce and the death of her former producer busbee, who she offers the soul-stirring ballad "Show Me Around" in tribute to. Regarding the former, she lays it all on the line on songs such as "All The Whiskey in the World" and the Kelsea Ballerini co-write "Diamondback," and revels in a well-crafted turn of a phrase in the gut-punch hook to "Easy Going" ("Now that it's all out/ out in the open/ you made it so easy going").

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO