Highland, IL

Friday Sports Roundup: Wuebbels 21 of 28 Passing For Panthers, Norwood, Everage Score For Explorers, Tiburzi Tosses 5 TDs, Lorton Runs For 3 TDs

By Colin Feeney
edglentoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND 54, JERSEY 12: Quarterback Brent Wuebbels was 21-of-28 passing for four touchdowns, while Travis Porter ran for three more as Highland defeated Jersey at Bulldog Stadium in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both schools. Wuebbels threw twice to Cade Altadonna for scores, while Porter had runs of three,...

