3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $402,800

Originally I thought today’s Friday Five might be like “What did you do for your summer vacation?” You all remember having to do those in the first few weeks of school. A Reader’s Digest version. Well we’ve got so much to share that I’ll hold off telling you in detail about the past week’s adventures trekking up a dusty red mountain in Sedona, riding a gondola up to 11,500-foot elevation of the San Francisco Peaks, watching the moon rise over the Grand Canyon, visiting the Lowell Observatory where the planet Pluto was discovered, and most importantly and the reason for the trip – watching my wonderful wife, Kim, walk across the stage to commemorate her doctoral degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University. Let me say this: dang it’s hot in Phoenix and (gasp) the air is thin and cool in Flagstaff.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO