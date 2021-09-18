CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $402,800

Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury townhome living in a convenient location! This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan has almost 2,100 SF. The main floor features a huge, 335-sq ft storage area. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include metal balusters, tray ceiling in the foyer & a large tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This cozy 3 bed / 2.5 bath traditional townhome is calling your name! Nestled in the Townhomes at Sandy Springs Community, you get all
ATLANTA, GA
Only In Pennsylvania

Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania

Do you ever really just want to get away from it all – the noise, the craziness, the busyness? That tranquility, fortunately, is much closer to home than we might think. With the many Airbnbs dotting the state, we can find our own piece of heaven without traveling too far from home. Nestled in a […] The post Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
Independent Tribune

Friday Five: Vacation, a radio legend, a couple of rants and more

Originally I thought today’s Friday Five might be like “What did you do for your summer vacation?” You all remember having to do those in the first few weeks of school. A Reader’s Digest version. Well we’ve got so much to share that I’ll hold off telling you in detail about the past week’s adventures trekking up a dusty red mountain in Sedona, riding a gondola up to 11,500-foot elevation of the San Francisco Peaks, watching the moon rise over the Grand Canyon, visiting the Lowell Observatory where the planet Pluto was discovered, and most importantly and the reason for the trip – watching my wonderful wife, Kim, walk across the stage to commemorate her doctoral degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University. Let me say this: dang it’s hot in Phoenix and (gasp) the air is thin and cool in Flagstaff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How to get cheaper airport parking by booking online

This content was produced in partnership with CLT Airport. I recently used the all-in-one CLT Airport app to book my airport parking and it was easy, convenient and affordable. I’ve flown in and out of CLT a lot, but until recently had never parked there because I assumed it would be expensive and complicated. Now, […] The post How to get cheaper airport parking by booking online appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KSHB 41 Action News

Pandemic creates new trends in homebuilding

Homebuilders around the Kansas City, Missouri, area are seeing increased demand for office space and outdoor space as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see how they're incorporating those trends into new construction during the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes Greater Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Foyer#Bedroom Home#Sf#Vinyl Plank#The Smart Home
Only In Tennessee

Spend A Night Underground At This Unique And Beautiful Earth House AirBnB In Tennessee

Airbnb stays have become a vacation in themselves over the past few years, especially as hosts have become more creative and thoughtful when it comes to making an overnight experience more memorable. Here in Tennessee, this stunningly beautiful Earth House is located on top of a rock cliff and offers not only an indulgent stay […] The post Spend A Night Underground At This Unique And Beautiful Earth House AirBnB In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Independent Tribune

Pet of the Week Tyra

Meet Tyra, a cuddly 2-year-old female that is looking for a great home. She is good with other dogs and children. She loves to play with her toys, but she will also lie on your lap. She will be spayed and microchipped for her new owners. She is about 50...
PETS
Independent Tribune

Cabarrus Calendar

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Independent Tribune

Boricua Fest sees 7,000 attendees, plans for next year

CONCORD — The Boricua Fest held in August at Cabarrus Brewing Co. in partnership with Boricuas en North Carolina was such a success that the brewery is already making plans to host it again next year. Boricuas en North Carolina (BNC), the only organized movement of Puerto Ricans in the...
CONCORD, NC
Independent Tribune

Pet of the Week Frost

Meet Frost, a 3-month-old love bug. He is great with adults, children, cats and dogs. Frost loves to lie on your lap, but he also plays with his toys. He is already microchipped and will be neutered when age appropriate. Do you have room in your home for this little guy?
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy