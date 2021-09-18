Lines on Design: Use contrast to create striking rooms

Aesthetic rooms are having a major moment right now, and we're all for it! Popular especially among TikTok users, aesthetic rooms are characterized by the presence of greenery (think plants or hanging vines, both real or faux), muted colors (neutrals and pinks are most common), and fun light fixtures (think LED strands or string lights). Additionally, "personal expression plays a major role in what is deemed aesthetic, as there are so many different design styles to draw from," TikTok user and design enthusiast Emily Shaw explains. Many aesthetic rooms also incorporate personal touches like photo collages, printed photographs, and art prints. Looking to bring the design into your own space? Look no further than the 21 inspiring aesthetic bedrooms below.
