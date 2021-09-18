Lines on Design: Use contrast to create striking rooms

So, the powder room – probably the last room on your list of areas in your home that can use a refresh. Less is more has never been more true than for the powder room, especially the eclectic powder room which, on first sight might look like it is full of stuff but upon closer inspection, you will notice that there isn’t really that much going on there. The illusion is created with a careful selection of tiles, wallpaper and accents that make the room seem quite a lot bigger than it really is.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO