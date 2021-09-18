CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier numbers show ticketed entry smoothed traffic

By Rob Chaney
Missoulian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer’s experiment with ticketed entry at Glacier National Park appears to have succeeded in spreading visitor pressure around the popular tourist destination. Entrance gate numbers released on Thursday show a 12% decrease in the flow of motorists on the Going-to-the-Sun Road between Memorial Day and the end of August compared with 2019. In contrast, the number of people driving through the Two Medicine gate, which didn’t require an advance ticket, jumped 33%. Motorists entering at Polebridge in Glacier’s northwest corner also increased about 20% compared with 2019.

NBCMontana

Glacier National Park reports ticketing system worked

BUTTE, Mont. — Glacier National Park says the ticket system for Going to the Sun Road is working. New numbers show it dropped traffic 12 percent from 2019, and eased crowding spikes. Many more visitors came in at Two Medicine and the North Fork, and caused frequent closures. More than...
BUTTE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Glacier Reports Reservation System Helped Blunt Traffic Spikes on Sun Road

With the sun having set on Glacier National Park’s inaugural and often divisive ticketed-entry system this summer, officials say the pilot program accomplished what it set out to do — blunt the high-volume spikes in traffic that have caused gridlock and untenable levels of summertime congestion on the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor while also accommodating the growing public demand to drive along the scenic byway.
Missoulian

Find finicky grayling in AB Wilderness' Lost Lake

For every four or five strikes at the pudgy dry fly, the bright chrome grayling would only get hooked once. Maybe they weren’t even opening their mouths as they rose from the depths of Lost Lake. Whatever their tactics, it proved frustrating but fun to try and hook one of...
St. Mary
dailymontanan.com

Glacier sees drop in Going-to-the-Sun traffic with ticketed entry

After implementing a new ticketed entry system this year, Glacier National Park saw a 12 percent decrease in vehicles on Going-to-the-Sun Road from Memorial Day weekend through the end of August compared to 2019, according to a news release Thursday from the park. Generally, Glacier National Park reported 2,354,475 visitors...
TRAFFIC
Alt 101.5

Did Glacier’s New Ticket System Help Out With Traffic This Year?

This past summer, I took my family out to Glacier National Park, which meant I had to contend with the stresses of reserving a ticket with their new ticketing system for Going-To-The-Sun Road - I documented that experience right here, and I still remember refreshing my computer furiously at 8 AM two days before trying to make that reservation. I know they opened up more reservations as the season went on, so hopefully the experience became a little less stressful over time.
TRAFFIC
96.3 The Blaze

Did Glacier’s New Ticket System Help Out With Traffic This Year?

This past summer, I took my family out to Glacier National Park, which meant I had to contend with the stresses of reserving a ticket with their new ticketing system for Going-To-The-Sun Road - I documented that experience right here, and I still remember refreshing my computer furiously at 8 AM two days before trying to make that reservation. I know they opened up more reservations as the season went on, so hopefully the experience became a little less stressful over time.
