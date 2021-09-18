CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservatives Address Cancel Culture with New Media Platforms Targeting Younger Americans

By Carly Mayberry
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Turning Point USA launched its new media hub TPUSA LIVE this week, gearing its 3-hour streaming broadcast toward younger Americans.

Deseret News

Opinion: Time to cancel ‘cancel culture’ on college campuses

Management guru Peter Drucker once observed, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Since values are at the heart of any culture, what does it mean to have “cancellation” as a value?. I am especially troubled to see the current trend of cancellation in our colleges, where I believe open examination of...
COLLEGES
Campus Times

The warped transformation of cancel culture

Cancel culture: it’s an internet phenomenon that may once have had good intentions, but now stands to be one of social media’s biggest pitfalls. What is it, exactly? Essentially, the general public on social media platforms came to realize that as fans of a certain celebrity or famous figure, they had a social responsibility to call out their idols for unacceptable behavior. This could range anywhere from discriminatory comments to dangerous behavior, such as going out to huge parties during the peak of the pandemic. People wanted to make it clear that fame did not exempt people from adhering to certain societal expectations, and that their support did not just come from the consumption of the celebrity’s content, but rather their overall image.
INTERNET
pajaronian.com

Curbing cancel culture

Soon the “Name Exploration Subcommittee” of Cabrillo College’s Governing Board will transition into the next phase of the process adopted to consider potentially changing our community college’s name and identity. This controversial issue resurfaced mid-2020, and has continued as a topic of discussion of variable intensity ever since. While both sides of the debate have presented reasonable arguments, and while I don’t question the sincerity of those proposing a name change, I do believe they are wrong, and possibly even counterproductive to their own cause.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
The Independent

Iranian-American activists press Biden to be tough on Iran’s new president in UN speech

Several hundred Iranian-American activists have signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to strike an aggressive tone against Iran’s new president when the US leader delivers his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week.In the letter shared with The Independent, just over 400 Iranian-Americans across a wide range of fields wrote that Mr Biden should state that Ebrahim Raisi should “should stand trial before international tribunals for crimes against humanity”, in particular his role in a series of state-sponsored executions of thousands of political dissidents in 1988.The letter also urges the US president...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

The Messy Money Drama Behind Steve Bannon’s Propaganda Machine

A wild fight has erupted within the sprawling finance and propaganda apparatus former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon co-founded with a fugitive Chinese billionaire. The battle involves an organization Bannon inaugurated at the Statue of Liberty last year with Guo Wengui, a Chinese disinformation kingpin, and hostilities broke out even before the SEC this month charged companies linked to Guo with unregistered stock and cryptocurrency sales. But a federal probe into the dealings had been underway for months, and a key contention in a new lawsuit is that money intended to bankroll the duo’s vision of a vast anti-Beijing network instead went toward paying back irate investors in illicit transactions.
U.S. POLITICS
