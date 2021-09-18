Conservatives Address Cancel Culture with New Media Platforms Targeting Younger Americans

Cancel culture: it’s an internet phenomenon that may once have had good intentions, but now stands to be one of social media’s biggest pitfalls. What is it, exactly? Essentially, the general public on social media platforms came to realize that as fans of a certain celebrity or famous figure, they had a social responsibility to call out their idols for unacceptable behavior. This could range anywhere from discriminatory comments to dangerous behavior, such as going out to huge parties during the peak of the pandemic. People wanted to make it clear that fame did not exempt people from adhering to certain societal expectations, and that their support did not just come from the consumption of the celebrity’s content, but rather their overall image.

