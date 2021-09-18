US Senators Are Begging Biden To Open The Canada-US Border & Let In Fully Vaxxed Canadians
American politicians are calling for the Canada-U.S. border to open for fully vaccinated Canadians and they want it to happen soon. U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Jon Tester, Angus King, Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar sent a letter to President Joe Biden on September 17 urging his government to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. by land.www.narcity.com
