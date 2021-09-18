CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Powers probes secrets of human psyche in 'Bewilderment'

By Dale Singer Special to the Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning the Pulitzer Prize for “The Overstory,” about how nature communicates deep into the Earth, Richard Powers’ newest novel focuses on two very different scientific frontiers: outer space and the human psyche. As the title implies, neither world gives up its secrets easily. The novel is told from the...

Boston Globe

A father, a son, a dying planet in ‘Bewilderment’

Solastalgia: Mourning what has been lost to catastrophic climate change. That distress — particularly among the young — is what spurred Richard Powers, one of America’s most ambitious and imaginative novelists, to write his 14th and latest work, “Bewilderment.” In a year of unprecedented worldwide drought, fire, and flooding, it couldn’t be timelier.
Washington Post

Fresh off a Pulitzer win for ‘The Overstory,’ Richard Powers delivers another environmental ode

Richard Powers’s poignant new novel, “Bewilderment,” is a cri de cœur. Like his recent masterpiece, “The Overstory,” which won a Pulitzer Prize, “Bewilderment” deplores humanity’s destruction of the environment and the perverse incentives that make our descent toward universal suicide so difficult to stop. But unlike “The Overstory,” with its...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Three Powerful Lessons on Humanity to Learn from 9/11

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our country, we might take a moment to reflect on what we can learn from that fateful day that changed history forever. According to this article, 9/11 taught us deep lessons about life, humanity, and ourselves that will...
AMERICAS
Milford Daily News

The power of human connectedness: Juliette Fay's book takes on addiction and hope

In her five books to date, Wayland-based novelist Juliette Fay has tackled such diverse topics as: the Golden Age of Hollywood and the Roaring Twenties ("City of Flickering Light"), love and heartbreak against the backdrop of the vaudeville stage in the early 20th century ("The Tumbling Turner Sisters"), and – in her debut work – life as a young, newly widowed mother in a suburban town that’s a thinly veiled version of Wayland ("Shelter Me"), complete with a local watering hole named The Chat.
WAYLAND, MA
Longview Daily News

9/11 memorial a reminder about the danger of hate, power of human family

Editor’s note: This column, written by former TDN City Editor Andre Stepankowsky, was first published in the Sept. 15, 2019 edition of The Daily News. I can’t shake this nightmare. As I was editing TDN reporter Marissa Heffernan’s story about Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday,...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Literary Hub

“Poetry is telegrams of the human soul”: Watch a rare video interview with Richard Brautigan.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Richard Brautigan, imaginative poet, novelist, and short story writer, best known for his novel Trout Fishing in America. Despite his fame and to his embarrassment, Brautigan was never treated with the same seriousness as some of his peers; he couldn’t shake off his association with hippiedom and playfulness. When he got drunk at a party and insulted his friend, the novelist Thomas McGuane, McGuane responded, “You’re nothing but a pet rock . . . a hula hoop.” In 1972, Brautigan moved to Bolinas, California and retreated from public view, rarely lecturing and refusing to be interviewed. But in this interview with a Swiss TV station, taped one year before his suicide, Brautigan with relish leans into the serious author persona he never got to stateside. He discusses the purpose of poetry; the role of reality vs. fantasy in his work; his visits to Japan. Brautigan on living in the age of information: “I love the future.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
childrensdayton.org

the secret powers of gratitude

Fun Fact: Giving back to others helps heal your brain! Stress and trauma effect your brain but helping others can reverse the effects. Helping people helps us!. Have you ever tried to explain a complex concept like gratitude to a 4-year-old? Ask them, “What are you grateful for?” and you’re likely to get a blank stare, or “umm…”
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Godfather of modern Black cinema' Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Pioneering African-American writer and director Melvin Van Peebles, whose groundbreaking 1971 film "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" inspired a younger generation of Black filmmakers, has died at the age of 89. "I am so saddened by the loss of my brother Melvin Van Peebles who brought independent Black cinema to the forefront with his groundbreaking film Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," Lee wrote.
MOVIES
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Ancient footprints re-write humanity's history in the Americas

Footprints dating back 23,000 years have been discovered in the United States, suggesting humans settled North America long before the end of the last Ice Age, research published Thursday showed. The findings push back the date at which the continent was colonized by its first inhabitants by thousands of years. The footprints were left in mud on the banks of a long-since dried up lake, which is now part of a New Mexico desert. Sediment filled the indentations and hardened into rock, protecting evidence of our ancient relatives, and giving scientists a detailed insight into their lives.
SCIENCE
