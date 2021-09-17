CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pop Off: Summer celeb romances that are heading into fall

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week on “Pop Off,” CNN reporter Lisa Respers France tells you which celeb summer romances are heading into fall, chats with the stars of “The Morning Show” and debates the merits of Mariah Carey’s “Glitter.” Subscribe to Lisa’s “Pop Life Chronicles” newsletter here.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com

Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

MTV made a last-minute addition of Normani to the awards show lineup of performers. Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime. "I just...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Follow-Up Doc to Release Tonight

The New York Times, FX and Hulu are set to release a follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, titled Controlling Britney Spears, which is slated to premiere tonight, just days ahead of the release of a secret Netflix documentary about the conservatorship and a high-profile hearing on the arrangement. The project, directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, explores new allegations from insiders with knowledge of Spears’ daily life inside the conservatorship. It’s set to premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu. The documentary highlights how the conservatorship has “controlled” Spears’ life, according...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
centralrecorder.com

Kelly Price is who? What is her net worth and where is it from?

KELLY Price is known as an American R&B and gospel singer and songwriter. Price was reported missing on September 24, 2021 after she fled a Georgia hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Who is Kelly Price?. Price, 48, was born April 4, 1973. Price is well-known as a singer, and...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

How Cindy Crawford remains a catwalk queen at 55

There was a time when Victoria’s Secret’s skimpy underwear bonanza was the TV lingerie event of the year, complete with supermodels, sorry, ‘Angels’, in glittering wings and big name performances (Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and, er, Andrea Bocelli all made appearances) drawing in audiences of more than 10 million at its peak.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Method Man Talks Total Body Transformation On Jada’s 50th Birthday Episode, Admits Gam’s Pic Got Him Going!

In a "Red Table Talk" exclusive clip, Method Man joins the show for Jada's 50th birthday and speaks about his own evolution. The rapper-turned-actor says he's in the best shape of his life at age 49 and it started when he looked at ways he could improve himself. He also talks about a photo of Gammy that caught his eye!
FITNESS
Variety

Netflix Releases Full Trailer for Britney Spears Documentary, Premiering Next Week

Exactly one week ahead of her next conservatorship hearing, Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, which will launch the day before the pop star heads to court. “Britney vs. Spears” will debut on Netflix on Sept. 28. The next day, Sept. 29, marks the most significant court hearing, to date in the singer’s long and drawn-out legal battle, as she fights for her freedom out of the conservatorship that she’s been under for more than a decade with her father, Jamie Spears, largely acting as her sole conservator. In the trailer, the pop star’s voice is heard...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

659K+
Followers
101K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy