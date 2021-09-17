Pop Off: Summer celeb romances that are heading into fall

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.

