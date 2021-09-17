The KC Jazz Incubator
A West view rendering of the soon-to-be KC Jazz Incubator, scheduled to open in late September. American Jazz Museum to Open Community Hub for Local Musicians. Charlie “Yardbird” Parker’s Grafton saxophone has made its return home after a six-month stay at Walt Disney World EPCOT in Orlando, Fla. While it was away, The American Jazz Museum was hard at work raising $101,000 to “best the nest” through In the Yard, a fundraising campaign with three initiatives:kcstudio.org
