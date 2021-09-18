CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

AXA launched toll free telemedicine helpline for medical ailments and information

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAXA has launched a toll-free helpline to provide telemedicine services in India. The main aim of telemedicine is to make it affordable, accessible and acceptable. Global insurance major AXA launched a toll-free helpline to provide telemedicine services in India. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State inaugurated this toll-free helpline along with NGO partner Sewa Int....

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Govt to launch 24X7 helpline for exporters soon: Minister

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The government will soon launch a 24x7 helpline number for exporters where they can get complaints redressed, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while launching National Vanijya Saptah at Noida Special Economic Zone. Goyal said that during the start of Covid-19 the government...
INDIA
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser, Northwell & more health systems launch group for telemedicine quality research

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine, a coalition including hospitals, health systems, healthcare associations and other organizations, found in a recent analysis that the healthcare industry is lacking data on the quality of telemedicine diagnosis. The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine launched a review, dubbed the TeleDx project,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Journal Record

Free Market Friday: Medical associations promote politics

No group has suffered a greater loss of public goodwill during the COVID-19 pandemic than medical “experts” whose ever-shifting prescriptions have prompted public indifference or even hostility. COVID-19 is not the sole cause of that trend. The blatantly political stances taken by many groups who claim to speak for the...
HEALTH
CNBC

Large employers launch telemedicine program to tackle Black health disparities

Walmart is partnering with large employers and Grand Rounds and Doctor on Demand on a new initiative called the Black Community Innovation Coalition. The new virtual-care program is aimed at combating health disparities among African American workers that taps into companies' employee affinity groups. Doctor on Demand believes its diverse...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axa#Telemedicine#Helpline#Ailments
industryglobalnews24.com

India reports its first case of Havana Syndrome

A CIA officer reported the symptoms, he experienced during his trip to India. A CIA officer reported symptoms similar to Havana syndrome during his visit to New Delhi. This is the first Havana syndrome case reported in India. The officer was a part of William Burns, CIA director’s delegation and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
makeuseof.com

Is Telemedicine a Security Risk?

The medical industry deals with a lot of sensitive information daily. People want to keep their medical records private, so many have strong opinions on the data security of hospitals, clinics, and other health facilities. Between home office and remote learning, many aspects of our lives got a digital upgrade...
HEALTH
KAAL-TV

'Street Medicine' elective launches for medical students

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Some local medical students have officially started their new elective called "Street Medicine." 28 students at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine are a part of this initiative by the Zumbro Valley Medical Society. The students are learning 'street' appropriate approaches to common health conditions of...
HOMELESS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: When does HIPAA apply to personal medical information?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am confused about how HIPAA applies to my medical information. Some people are saying they don’t have to tell people if they have been vaccinated or not or respond to an employer that is requiring the vaccine to go back to work or to businesses that may require vaccination for entry. I always thought HIPAA applied to doctors and insurance companies and was about providing my health information to third parties without my authorization, not about me providing that information directly. Can you please explain who’s correct? -- D.L.G.
HEALTH
The Independent

India’s top court to set up panel to investigate Pegasus snooping claims

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
INDIA
thecutoffnews.com

Monoclonal Antibody Products Are Available For Some High-Risk COVID-19 Patients And Some Who Have Been Exposed, But Are Not A Replacement For Vaccination

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 helps those at high risk for serious illness by building rapid immunity to the virus and preventing hospitalization, but these products are only for those at high risk for serious illness, individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, or people who are close contacts of someone who tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy