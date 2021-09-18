CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Network's 'Game Theory' projects Dolphins outcome versus Bills

By Kyle Crabbs
 7 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins haven’t had much in the way of luck against the Buffalo Bills in recent years. The Bills have won seven of eight and the last five in the series — leaving Miami wondering what in the heck they have to do in order to crack the code and find some success against Buffalo. If they’re able to get over the hump this year, it will be a critical win for Miami and their postseason aspirations.

But that’s always easier said than done.

How good of odds does Miami have? The betting lines sit somewhere around a field goal in favor of Buffalo; meaning the Dolphins would be nearly a touchdown underdog on a neutral site game. Thankfully Week 2 isn’t on a neutral field — although the projects from one outlet still have Miami falling off the pace of their lofty aspirations on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund offers an annual projection and forecast for what the outcome of each game in the NFL is — the forecast for Miami in Week 2 isn’t favorable in the eyes of Frelund’s ‘Game Theory’ projection model.

‘Game Theory’ calls for Miami to fall to Buffalo in Week 2 by a final score of 28-21 — offering the Bills a 61% chance of winning the game and a 57% chance to cover the reported spread of 3.5 points in favor of the Bills.

Ultimately, until the Dolphins prove that they can get over the hump and defeat Buffalo, it is hard to argue with the projection. But the Dolphins made a number of moves this offseason to introduce more depth in key spots that are needed to give the team the punch and firepower needed to unseat the Bills and claim a win. We’ll see if Week 2 is the time Miami can finally put their northern New York demons in the rearview.

