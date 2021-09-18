CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book review: Liane Moriarty hits an ace with 'Apples Never Fall'

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Company) Who knew there were so many tennis metaphors for life? Australian novelist Liane Moriarty shares them all and probably creates a few of her own in "Apples Never Fall." Meet the Delaneys, who are sure to be an A-List ensemble...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Must read books for the Fall

So many book and so little time. Author, podcast host, and now book publisher Zibby Owens tells us which reads we need to make time for in the coming months.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

How Nine Perfect Strangers Author Liane Moriarty Got Back the ‘Crazy Confidence’ She Had as a Kid to Become a Bestselling Author

Ever heard of the “confidence gap?” Between the ages of 8 and 14, researchers have found, the average girl’s self-confidence plummets by 30 percent—and restoring it can be a years-long process. Now, ever heard of Liane Moriarty? We’re sure you have: She’s the bestselling author of such beloved novels as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
culturemap.com

DMA Arts & Letters Live: Liane Moriarty

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Liane Moriarty, the bestselling author of Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies, returns with Apples Never Fall, a compelling mystery rife with humorous social commentary that weaves together thrilling suspense, the complexities of a long-term marriage, and the challenges of sibling rivalry. From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children; however, when Joy disappears, her children are forced to reexamine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Cry Macho, Apples Never Fall and Carfagna’s

Clint Eastwood stars in this film, hitting box offices on Sept. 17, about a jaded, one-time rodeo star on an unexpected journey to bring a young boy home. The two traverse across rural Mexico together and learn lessons along the way. Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liane Moriarty
Denver Post

Book review: Krueger has another hit with “Lightning Strike”

“Lightning Strike,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books) William Kent Krueger wrote a dozen Cork O’Connor mysteries before he turned to stand-alone novels. The second of these, “This Tender Land,” drew rave reviews and was on The New York Times best-seller list for weeks. Now, in “Lightning Strike,” Krueger uses...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sun-Journal

Children’s Book review

Stuart is a worrier with a great imagination. He made a magic cape, but he has no control over it. One magical thing happens each day to surprise him. It seems as if mostly bad things are happening until he remembers his special talent. Whether good or bad, Stuart starts seeing things differently.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Texarkana Gazette

BOOKS | REVIEWS: Harrow

It's a good thing this is a short book, because if there were much more of its crazy brilliance, a reader's head might well explode. In "Harrow," Joy Williams, who has the sad distinction of being a writer's writer, but one of the best, has created a future world slouching toward apocalypse with a young heroine, Khristen, poised to straddle the end of one reality and — let's hope — the beginning of another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Book Review#Australian#Tennis Academy
The Independent

Liane Moriarty: ‘I’m sure my books are probably too white’

Liane Moriarty has the Midas touch when it comes to attracting A-listers. The Australian author’s novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have become prestige drama gold, adapted into a Golden Globe-scooping series and a Hulu main event, respectively. Even the biggest names don’t need asking twice.“I’m so spoilt that I asked for Melissa and got Melissa,” she chuckles, as in McCarthy, who stars in Nine Perfect Strangers. “And I asked for Meryl and got Meryl.” She of course means Streep, who was gleefully sinister as meddling mother-in-law Mary-Louise in the second series of Big Little Lies. Now Nicole...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
drinkhacker.com

Book Review: At Home in The Wine Country

First, a bit of minor housekeeping: there are no wineries or wine to be found within the 240 pages of At Home In The Wine Country. Those would be found in the excellent companion volume The New Architecture of Wine: 25 Spectacular California Wineries which co-author Heather Sandy Herbert published back in 2019. So if expectations are to survey the amazing architecture and environmental design found at these establishments, it may be best to turn your attention there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hometownfocus.us

A book review and more

I have children and grandchildren who are scattered all over the country. Recently many of them visited Randy and me in our home in Mt. Iron. Because of the pandemic we hadn’t seen them for two years, so it was a joyous occasion. When we get together, we do a lot of eating, teasing, laughing, and playing cards and board games.
WEIGHT LOSS
NWI.com

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164904 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) 2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.) 3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336830 -...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: An illuminating, deep book

"Below the Edge of Darkness" by Edith Widder, Random House, 352 pages, $28. Bioluminescence is one of those words, six science-sounding syllables, that might make some readers back away slowly. Such hesitation would be a shame, however, if it stops anyone from picking up marine biologist Edith Widder's enthralling new memoir, "Below the Edge of Darkness."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Shuffle, Joy Williams’ Harrow, Margaret Renkl’s Graceland, at Last, and Mary Roach’s Fuzz all feature among the best reviewed books of the week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Harlem Shuffle by Colson. Whitehead. (Doubleday) 16 Rave • 4 Positive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
etownian.com

Book Review: The Midnight Library

Matt Haig’s latest novel is the perfect read for anyone struggling with the effects of the pandemic. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig is one of the most relevant books for readers amid a pandemic. Haig masterfully guides his readers through the story with vibrant imagery and almost poetic details. His writing tackles heavy ideas with grace and leaves his readers with a message that resonates with anyone suffering from pandemic-related stress or uncertainty.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for these five books this season

Fall is finally here, which means crisp days and long nights perfect for reading. Here’s a stack of Southern books — some new and some not — to carry you over into the changing of the seasons. “Matrix” — Lauren Groff. Lauren Groff’s newest and highly anticipated novel is unlike...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
living-las-vegas.com

Book Review: ‘Destined to Die Young’

The premise of Destined to Die Young is as its title explains. Elvis Presley’s family medical history made his early demise almost a certainty. No, says author Sally A. Hoedel, a lifelong Elvis fan, historian and journalist, Elvis Presley did not die a drug addict; he died a very sick man.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'About Time'

“About Time: A History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks” by David Rooney. Norton. 271 pp. $28.95. Review provided by The Washington Post. In his 1891 novel “Tess of the d’Urbervilles,” Thomas Hardy evokes with a single sentence the slow fading of a constellation of once-dominant attitudes about time, space and money. His heroine, Tess, “started on her way up the dark and crooked lane or street not made for hasty progress; a street laid out before inches of land had value, and when one-handed clocks sufficiently subdivided the day.” As Tess traverses the street, Hardy sketches a broader cultural path: from an older era when a rough delineation of hours sufficed to an age when even inches of land are precisely measured and appraised. From our own harried vantage, late-19th-century England might seem like an idyllic era of rustic leisure, but Hardy’s novel depicts a world in which the meandering of a dark and crooked lane is already an anachronism.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
117K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy