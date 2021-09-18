CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northern Illinois

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MCmJ_0c0Can4V00

The Teams

Northern Illinois @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Northern Illinois 0-6

The Tube

When: Saturday at 12 pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Despite Northern Illinois being 1-1 after a solid win over Georgia Tech, Michigan is viewed as a 26.5-point favorite against the Huskies after their rough 2020 campaign. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been impressive against better teams so far this season.

The Series

Michigan is 1-0 in the series against Northern Illinois and last defeated the Huskies in 2005 by a score of 33-17.

The Stories

Michigan. Ranked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
chatsports.com

2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 2 Game Preview: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Robert Morris Colonials

The 2021 season kicked off on Saturday for the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1), as they came within 10 points of the Missouri Tigers on the road in what was a start-and-stop effort for both sides. It was a game where CMU showed they could hang tough with teams which overmatched them from a talent standpoint— but also showed some glaring inconsistencies which they’ll hope to address in this week’s action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dawgman.com Opponent Game Preview - Michigan

After quite possibly the worst loss in Washington history at home against Montana, The Dawgs look to bounce back on the road at Michigan. Prior to the season, this game was seen as a national perception game. It was “could Washington step up to the plate and finally win that big out of conference game”? Now, the narrative has seemed to shift to what’s going to happen IF Washington loses. Is John Donovan gone? Is Jimmy Lake gone? Either way, this game lives up to the bill for Washington fans.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Live updates: Michigan 0 - Northern Illinois 0; Pregame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After an action-packed Michigan Stadium atmosphere during the victory over Washington last weekend, can Michigan continue the momentum against a lower-tier opponent? The Wolverines are welcoming Northern Illinois to town that includes a familiar face. Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who beat the Wolverines the last team he was at Michigan Stadium, is at the helm for the Huskies on Saturday. NIU is coming off a 50-43 loss to Wyoming last weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#Michigan Stadium#American Football#U M#The Stories Michigan
abc12.com

NCAA Football - Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - No. 25 Michigan dominated in a 63-10 win over Northern Illinois. The Wolverines improve to 3-0 on the season. For the third straight week, Michigan rushed for more than 300 yards. Also, Michigan scored on nine consecutive possessions and recorded 606 yards of offense.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland names its captains for Week 4 matchup against Kent State

Maryland has named its captains for their week 4 contest against Kent State. The announcement came via their Twitter account for football and the 3 players that got the nod are Kenny Bennett, Jordan Mosley, and Carlos Carriere. Bennett is in his senior season and is already off to a...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

College Football Playoff expansion enters negotiation stage

College Football Playoff expansion has entered the negotiation stage.The road to a new format for deciding major college football's national champion took a detour Wednesday when the CFP management committee — 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame s athletic director — was unable to come to a consensus on the proposed 12-team format.Instead of teeing up the university presidents who have the final say for a vote next week in Chicago members of the committee circled back on the possibility of an eight-team playoff and discussed other issues.They are set to reconvene in Chicago, with the presidents joining via...
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

Maryland aims to stay unbeaten vs. road-tested Kent State

After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
MARYLAND STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
601
Followers
524
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy