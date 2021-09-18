Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northern Illinois

The Teams

Northern Illinois @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Northern Illinois 0-6

The Tube

When: Saturday at 12 pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Despite Northern Illinois being 1-1 after a solid win over Georgia Tech, Michigan is viewed as a 26.5-point favorite against the Huskies after their rough 2020 campaign. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been impressive against better teams so far this season.

The Series

Michigan is 1-0 in the series against Northern Illinois and last defeated the Huskies in 2005 by a score of 33-17.

The Stories

Michigan. Ranked.